We need some sort of structure
A recent survey of some 361 parents of distant learning children under the age of 16, a very small sample, by the University of Maryland-Baltimore, noted that 66 percent reported stress from the experience.
It also noted that those parents had increased consumption of alcohol, and in the period of the last few months, the sale of beer has been higher than the same time last year.
The study notes that more people die from drinking alcohol than from motor vehicle crashes, guns or illegal drugs.
An increase in alcohol consumption increases your chance of getting COVID-19, and if you get it, the outcome may be worse.
At nearly the same time, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reported a study that an average one in four children under the age of 20 have reported thinking about committing suicide. That is not acceptable.
This may come about not only the stress of not seeing friends, but the stress within the family structure.
Both of these issues are more reason that some type of schooling in the classroom is needed, not only to allow the kids to socialize with each other, but to allow parents, who may need to work either from home or in a building environment, to get their minds on something else.
I am aware of one young man who is having difficulty with the present status and needs the contact with others and a structured life, with school being a large part of that life.
In June, Mr. Biden’s COVID-19 consultant, Dr. Emanuel, has suggested we close everything, except pharmacies, grocery stores and carryout restaurants, and stay home for another 18 moths until a vaccine is developed. If we did, there would be nothing left to open.
RICHARD M.
SCHROEDER
Champaign