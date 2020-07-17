We need to stick together
Yep, I’m old!
I have lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the polio epidemic. I have been scared and hungry but was surrounded by people who stuck together through difficult times.
Not like today, where we have whiners who refuse to wear a mask.
If you can save one person from this virus, don’t you think it is worth it?
Wear your mask in public. We normally only shop for an a hour or less — health care workers wear them for hours to take care of us. Quit your whining, wear your mask and let’s get through this.
My grandpa always said “Use your head for something besides a hat rack” and “God gave you a brain. Use it.”
Yep, I’m old!
BARBARA A. SMITH
Georgetown