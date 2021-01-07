Should be worried about our future
There are many people who worry about the future of not only our state, but the nation. And they should.
But the main reason is that in the last several decades, the political system that we have now in our country is caused by only two issues. And they revolve around money.
1) Politicians have been in office for more than 20, 30, 40 years and even 50 years. They should have gotten out of office after serving the two/two term limits set down by Jefferson when he wrote the limits for remaining in office. But the politicians have grown rich at taxpayers’ expense.
2) The federal and state debts are enormous and should have been reduced.
In Illinois alone, the Illinois State Retirement Plan has grown into a $220 billion-plus nightmare, and there is no hope of ever straightening out the problem of paying it back and righting the problem. Because the politicians either do not care or they cannot fix it.
The people have become the slaves of the politicians and that will bring about the final decay of what is now called a democracy.
THOMAS J.
SPRINGER
Champaign