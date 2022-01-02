We should stick with natural gas
There has been much discussion on renewable energy. The wind farms across Illinois generate about 9.4 percent of our power with 2,778 windmills. Solar generation is about 0.6 percent of power and mostly comprises single-family dwellings, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s website.
So, to generate our electric power with windmills would require an additional 25,002 windmills. Can we even place those windmills where there is enough wind to make them economically feasible?
There is the problem of the wind not blowing hard enough to generate electricity. With nothing to replace lost power, we are going to be cold or hot and maybe in the dark. By the way, windmills have a life span of 20 to 25 years and then must be replaced.
We will need additional electricity to replace the natural gas and propane that heats most of our homes. But first, homeowners must replace their furnaces. I would suggest that we continue with natural-gas heat because it is the cleanest-burning natural resource and is at least 50 to 70 percent cheaper than heating with electricity. Of course, the 200-year supply of natural gas within the U.S. is also a positive.
Fortunately, there is a simple solution to the dilemma. Currently, nuclear power generates 54 percent of Illinois’ electricity with zero emissions. We just need to double our nuclear power generation and Illinois will lead the world with clean energy.
JACK BLEVINS
Mahomet