We stand tall
in toughest times
One word describes the status of self and society in today’s world: ambivalence.
According to Webster, it is “simultaneous and contradictory attitudes and feelings toward an object, person, or action.” Perhaps no other term captures the topsy-turvy nature of our times with fundamental beliefs being placed in jeopardy, firm positions facing successful challenges, and foundations that we sought and/or supported for years experiencing fragility in place of stability.
Little wonder most of us are personally in the midst of “meanwhile.” But even the so-called Greatest Generation never faced a barrage of perils like we have encountered. We would envy a common enemy instead of fractured political ideals, a distancing of personal contact, economic turbulence, climate crisis, etc., all within an environment of an unprecedented pandemic.
The distinction is even more applicable to each contingent of cohorts who have endured the experience and seem ready to face a future like never before. Author Suzanne Collins once said that “hope is the only thing stronger than fear.”
It takes on even more meaning since we are exposed to far more trepidation than triumph seemingly every day. And yet, the majority of every contemporary age group seems readily positioned to face the next test in almost heroic fashion. We’ve been shown that the greatness ought not be confined to just one generation; it embodies us all! Perhaps it is an opportunity to see other approaches and views as less unique and more united.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign