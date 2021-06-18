We still need
to be careful
Today is a new day filled with great relief and happiness. We can now go out, meet our friends and family and see beautiful and handsome faces mask-free.
I am both excited and cautious. I have a chronic immune complex disease, and I cannot afford to get sick. I am also fully vaccinated, which gives me hope that if I was infected with any new COVID-19 virus strains, my life would not end.
However, I may be ill and end up bed-bound and unable to continue being an essential employee and a burden to my community.
Thus, in this new season of unmasking, please be aware that some of us are still in danger of contracting the virus with disastrous results. Please be kind as we enjoy this newfound freedom. Be kind to yourself. Be kind to others around you.
Be the one who offers a smile to the stranger on your path. Stay home if you are sick. In return, we will accept your smile and smile back with glee. We now have an opportunity to get out and exercise. Let us get out and shed those COVID-19 pounds. I am sending my love to the world that we all continue to help one another.
The world needs us to show others great love and kindness.
WAMAITHA
SULLIVAN
Urbana