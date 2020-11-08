We support Jewish students
As members of the University of Illinois faculty, we are saddened to learn of a letter circulating among professors that criticizes Jewish student complaints of anti-Semitism at the university.
We find faculty attempts to undermine student complaints about anti-Semitism create a chilling atmosphere on campus that seeks to silence Jewish student voices.
We trust students to recognize their own experiences of anti-Semitism and the systems in place to adjudicate such accusations of a hostile climate on campus. Allegations of abuse or bias at the university must always be treated seriously and investigated.
Students are entitled to file grievances about their encounters and a fair legal process to consider those complaints on their merits. Thus we decry faculty attempts to undermine this process and stand with our students and their right to be heard.
CARY NELSON,
English emeritus
RICHARD J. ROSS, law
JACQUELINE E. ROSS, law
RICHARD HERMAN, chancellor emeritus
RICHARD L.
KAPLAN, law
PAUL M. WEICHSEL, mathematics emeritus
HELAINE
SILVERMAN,
anthropology
PAULA TREICHLER, communications
emeritus
NIGEL GOLDENFELD, physics
MARC SNIR, computer science emeritus
AMITAI AVIRAM, law
DIANE GOTTHEIL, Medical Scholars
Program
PAULA KAUFMAN, university librarian emerita
EHUD YAIRI,
speech & hearing
science emeritus