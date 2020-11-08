Listen to this article

We support Jewish students

As members of the University of Illinois faculty, we are saddened to learn of a letter circulating among professors that criticizes Jewish student complaints of anti-Semitism at the university.

We find faculty attempts to undermine student complaints about anti-Semitism create a chilling atmosphere on campus that seeks to silence Jewish student voices.

We trust students to recognize their own experiences of anti-Semitism and the systems in place to adjudicate such accusations of a hostile climate on campus. Allegations of abuse or bias at the university must always be treated seriously and investigated.

Students are entitled to file grievances about their encounters and a fair legal process to consider those complaints on their merits. Thus we decry faculty attempts to undermine this process and stand with our students and their right to be heard.

CARY NELSON,

English emeritus

RICHARD J. ROSS, law

JACQUELINE E. ROSS, law

RICHARD HERMAN, chancellor emeritus

RICHARD L.

KAPLAN, law

PAUL M. WEICHSEL, mathematics emeritus

HELAINE

SILVERMAN,

anthropology

PAULA TREICHLER, communications

emeritus

NIGEL GOLDENFELD, physics

MARC SNIR, computer science emeritus

AMITAI AVIRAM, law

DIANE GOTTHEIL, Medical Scholars

Program

PAULA KAUFMAN, university librarian emerita

EHUD YAIRI,

speech & hearing

science emeritus