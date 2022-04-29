Letter to the Editor | We will miss Jim Turpin Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The community has suffered a terrible loss with the recent death of Jim Turpin. However, his legacy will live on.I just want to say, "Thank you, Jim. You were a blessing." TIM JOHNSONUrbana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Latest News Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week Inside the Trevor Reed deal: From Oval Office to Moscow trip NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort Live updates | Putin, Zelensky to be at G20 meet, says host Wade's clutch double, Yergler's bevy of strikeouts lead Bulldogs past Spartans Asmussen | Illinois tennis teams making push for NCAAs A key inflation gauge jumped 6.6% in March, most since 1982 Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine Thursday's prep highlights: Parkerson tosses no-hitter for Trojans Most Popular Articles ArticlesGood Morning, Illini Nation: Another transfer targetThe News-Gazette's 90th All-State boys' basketball teamUPDATE: Pregnant Danville woman loses baby after being shotAsmussen | Champaign native Joe Piercy and wife hosting HGTV showChampaign woman get 10 years in accident that killed off-duty UI copIllinois' roster shuffle continuesTop of the Morning, April 24, 2022New-look a guarantee for Illini next seasonTate | On Kofi's decisionJim Dey | Court rejects man's appeal in brutal 2009 murder in Mahomet Twitter News