‘Wealth’ tax plan flawed
The new proposal to tax unrealized capital gains annually fails on several fronts.
First, it cannot pass constitutional muster, since it is an ex post facto law seeking to tax appreciation accruing before its enactment.
It will also force liquidations, since many people do not have money to pay tax except from the proceeds of the sale of the capital assets. It will destroy the family farm and small business and will drive many businesses from the state as it will require cash from fixed assets every year and deprive businesses of capital for expansion.
The proceeds are to go into a fund for education, homelessness and child care. Remember when lotto revenue was to go into an education fund?
Finally, it will not solve our $200 billion unfunded public pension deficit. With this new law in place, we will see more high-income/asset owners flee the state and thereby kill the golden taxpayer that produces 90 percent of the state’s tax revenue.
The policy is bad and the result will be worse.
MARK PETTY
Arcola