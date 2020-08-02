Wear a mask for public safety
There is a lot of noise by the anti-mask groups about their constitutional right to not wear a mask in public.
OK, if that is the argument, then it follows that your surgeon and surgical team have this constitutional right to go maskless while he/she has your belly open to remove a tumor or your chest open to repair your heart. After all, he/she has to wear a stuffy gown and plastic gloves that make hands sweat for as much as three or four hours, so why not leave the mask off, and if he/she has a tickle, cough or sneeze, well, that’s the breaks?
It’s too bad that you develop a massive infection. After all, the surgeon — and the whole team, for that matter — have this constitutional right to go maskless, right? Well, fortunately, your surgeon and/or team have taken oaths to do what is right for the patient.
The physician’s is known as the Hippocratic oath. The nurses say it a little differently, but it boils down to promising to use the latest medical knowledge to protect you from harm to the best of their ability.
So they wear masks to protect the patient. It would be nice if we all took an oath to “first do no harm” when we reach adulthood. And as part of that oath, wear a mask in public to protect others. Wearing the mask now has nothing to do with the Constitution; it has to do with what is right as adults.
KAREN CUNDIFF
Thomasboro