Wear masks, protect others
I am a proud American, born in Chicago but raised in the South.
I moved back to the North over 40 years ago. I vote in elections, am a Christian, am neither liberal nor conservative. I am a wife, mother and grandmother who is college educated and loves all people.
I’ve lived through a lot,.
Now that readers know me, I’ll let them know what I am writing about. In visiting several local fast-food establishments, I’ve seen many employees not wearing masks.
I do not understand. This isn’t a political issue. It’s a public-health issue. I applaud Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order that people wear masks. To me, it is common sense.
Those who wear masks reduce their chances of getting COVID-19 by a large percentage.
Don’t get me wrong, I hate wearing masks. I have breathing issues, but I also know I am doing my patriotic and Christian duty to protect myself and others.
I personally knew several people who have died from this disease. Please, people, love one another just as Jesus wants us to do and protect your yourselves and others.
That’s being a patriot.
VICKI MOSS
Urbana