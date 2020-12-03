Wearing mask best way to go
More than 12 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus. More than a quarter of a million have died. Medical experts have explained that wearing a face mask helps protect the wearer and others.
Should wearing a mask outside the home be mandated by government officials?
I believe in the benefits of wearing a mask because it helps protect the health of people around me. Not wearing a mask indicates a selfish disregard for the welfare of others.
Those who believe they have a right not to wear a mask and that the government does not have the authority to mandate mask-wearing are deliberately putting their own health and the health of others in jeopardy.
My parents endured the Great Depression of the 1930s, raised five kids and went through five years of World War II rationing. They impressed on me and my siblings that we must be concerned not only with ourselves, but also with the welfare of others.
I believe that if my parents were alive today, they would find that the inconvenience of wearing a face mask is a small sacrifice for the common good.
It is time for all Americans to face up to their responsibility as citizens and do the right thing. We must all wear a face mask outside of the home and help protect ourselves and others from infection.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign