Weed smoke dulling our brains
There used to be the common expression “I gotta get some fresh air.”
That is harder to come by nowadays. I am not talking about regular air pollution. No, I am speaking of the funk that reeks from individuals who are regular marijuana users. They have gone nose blind. I have not.
Not to mention that the marijuana of today is far more potent that an equivalent amount from the 1960s and ’70s. That potency leads to a much higher incidence of serious mental-health issues.
Ask any emergency-room doctor, nurse or mental-health professional. I won’t bore readers with statistics or inconvenient facts.
Whatever happened to secondhand smoke? Secondhand cigarette smoke affects the lungs of people around you. Secondhand marijuana smoke can affect the minds of those around you — like children. And it’s all for greed, despite the greater societal costs.
Satan is laughing his head off at how easy it is to manipulate folks to keep them numb and dumb from the problems of this life. Jesus Christ is the answer. Get high on Christ, and your life will never be the same.
DAVID HALL
Tolono