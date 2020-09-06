Well inspections are important
Private wells provide water to an estimated 40 million households in the United States and an estimated 1.15 million people in Illinois.
While private wells do provide affordable, clean water, experts agree they should be inspected annually to ensure they are operating safely and efficiently.
The National Ground Water Association, in partnership with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, are announcing a new tool to make water-well maintenance easier than ever.
WellOwner.org has been completely revamped to connect private-well owners with resources to keep their water clean and healthy. It provides a digital guide to maintaining your well, resources on how and where to get your well water tested, and how to contact a certified water-well contractor in your area.
With growing concerns over PFAS and other emerging contaminants, it has never been more important to properly test and maintain your private-well system. Water testing can identify contaminants that may be affecting you and your family’s health.
A certified water-well contractor will be able to determine any problems in your system and provide guidance and services to keep it operating throughout the year.
So, if you own on a private water well, visit WellOwner.org and make plans for your annual inspection.
DAVE SCHULENBERG
Illinois Groundwater Association
Springfield