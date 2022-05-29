According to the New England Journal of Medicine, guns are now the leading cause of death in the U.S. for children ages 1-19.
They outpace car accidents, drug overdoses, diseases, accidents and all other causes. But as the gun lobby likes to say, the problem isn’t the guns. The problem is a callous and shameful society (including the National Rifle Association) that likes to parade around in patriotic celebrations and pledge allegiance to flags but does not really care about children.
We are, in truth, as Amanda Gorman has said, more “one nation under guns” than “one nation under God” at the moment, at least if by God you mean a being capable of love.
Sociopaths, we respond to events like the Uvalde, Texas, shooting by comically running around, slathered in guns, looking “for the guy who did this.”
We all know who did this. We did it, by not really caring what happens with guns as long as we have a right to buy them. We did it, by deciding that the solution to school violence is more military surplus, rather than investing in care that will actually protect kids. (By the time the young man who killed at Uvalde fought his way past three armed police officers, it was too late to stop him by “hardening” the site. His heart had been hardened by years of childhood abuse, about which we care less than the right to buy assault rifles at every truck stop.)
We’ve become a nation of killers.
JOHN RANDOLPH
Champaign