Westview works
to serve kids
I write to to express my appreciation to the staff at Westview Elementary School in Champaign for its efforts during this most difficult time.
My wife and I have two great-grandchildren who attend this school. The second-grader does his remote learning at our house and is able to attend in the building for four days a week, two-and-a-half hours per day.
The effort put forth by his teachers is amazing.
We are particularly grateful to music teacher Mrs. Abby Crull for her efforts. For three Friday evenings, different age groups have been able to enjoy a time for singing and talking with their classmates and teachers. Even the principal, Mr. Swords, attended the Zoom session this past Friday night. Go Wildcats.
FRED FETCHMANN
Champaign