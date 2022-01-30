What about Black students?
The invidious wording in the recent Individual Freedom Act, SB148, which is working its way through the Florida Legislature, is designed to protect White students from being made to feel any form of “psychological distress” (“discomfort, guilt, anguish”) as a result of learning the full and accurate history of this country, especially as it relates to Black history.
Interestingly, it would seem like the Black students would be the most psychologically distressed to learn this history, but there is no protection for them, as the wording in the bill only allows for “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”
What about the psychological distress of Black students and their forebears who have not been taught our true history, who have not seen themselves represented (especially in positive ways) but have lived the reality of how this country has brutalized, abused and denied them the basic rights of full citizenship? What thinking, empathetic person has not been disturbed when reading much of our history?
It would behoove all of us to have honest, well-guided discussions about our country’s origins and how our best ideals are still a work in progress. We are in danger of losing what we’ve never fully realized.
“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be un-lived, however, if faced with courage, need not be lived again.” — Maya Angelou
JENNIFER
SERCOMBE
Champaign