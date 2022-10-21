What about squirrelly mascot?
In the years since Chief Illiniwek was run out of town, I’ve been searching for a suitable replacement.
A respectable symbol is out — it’s time for a mascot. A recent News-Gazette story provides the answer.
He’s rare and beloved, unique and recognizable, and most important, inoffensive. The micro-celebrity was loved by all whose paths he crossed.
He has already been the subject of common artwork and is expected to be preserved and displayed in the future. Your friend and mine, Pinto Bean.
Now we can call ourselves the University of Illinois Fighting Squirrels (or maybe not Fighting, that implies violence).
By the time this mascot has been accepted by the powers that be, orange and blue will also have been banned, so we can use a non-threatening brown with white splotches. And his genetic mutation adds just the touch of sci-fi the university is famous for.
BOB PECK
Champaign