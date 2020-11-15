What about the long-term effects?
The Illinois COVID-19 cases are exploding. I understand many cases are mild, while other cases are life-threatening. While many cases are not hospitalized and recover, there is little information about lingering symptoms.
I’m reading online articles in journals like “Medscape” and other medical sources about the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Is there a way to track these long-term effects on the C-UPHD website? I think this phenomenon is important to note regarding the real risks of contracting COVID-19.
I no longer consider COVID-19 a one-time exposure-then-recover-type illness. We have to start paying attention to possible long-term effects. These symptoms occur in all age groups and in healthy individuals as well.
Stay safe stay healthy.
Marianne Lippi
Champaign