Well, the Dictator has shut down the bars and restaurants, but what is he doing for the employees?
The tens of thousands will be out of work or on reduced hours. Is he going to pay their bills? Is he going to buy them food? Nope, he’s just going sit smugly in his office. He’s a billionaire. What does he care about the working man?
In a little bit of time all these unemployed people are going to have bills due — gas, electricity, water. These are essentials to live, and maybe they’ll have enough savings to pay their bills.
But what about next month or the month after? Eventually, these people won’t have money. Unless the utilities are charitable, everything will be shut off. Then what?
Of course, Gov. Pritzker and other politicians will keep collecting their fat paychecks.
PAUL ROMYKALA
Rantoul