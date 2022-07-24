What are facts on abortion?
Recent letters have laid out the “facts” (“Check the facts on abortion”) and the “moral argument” (“Sorry to see Roe protests”) behind the “pro-life” repeal of Roe v. Wade.
I fully expect the “facts,” acknowledging the “humanity” of the fetus, combined with the moral certainty that “God gives life, and he is the only one who should take it,” will guide American policy as unerringly as it has when acknowledging the humanity of people of color and Native Americans. “I can only pray that God will have mercy on America,” indeed.
Presumably, in their efforts, “pro-life” supporters will lean heavily on the template of successful past efforts, like prohibition, or current success stories, like the war on drugs. “Alcohol — good for the engine, but not for the engineer.” “Just say no to drugs.” “Choose abstinence.” “There is surely a reason.” “God has plans.”
God has plans. He’d better, because lists
of “facts” and moral tropes will not end abortion in America. Perhaps a bipartisan dialogue, within an Office of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Wellbeing, might be a reasonable starting point.
Bring your facts and moral certainty — but more importantly, bring a willingness to work together to create policies to simultaneously increase reproductive agency and lower the number of unwanted pregnancies that result in abortion.
CHRIS PAWLICKI
Champaign