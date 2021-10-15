What are our priorities?
Widespread criticism of President Joe Biden following the withdrawal of American troops gave the impression that Americans are concerned about the welfare and rights of Afghans, especially Afghan women.
This fits neatly into claims that as Americans, we care deeply about citizens rights in general and the welfare of women in particular. Let’s look closer at this claim.
In August, the House of Representatives passed a bill to support the voting rights of all Americans. This bill would restore key protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. To date, the Senate has taken no action to pass it.
Last month, the Taliban were criticized for attacking Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. On Jan. 6 of this year, we watched our own citizens attack our nation’s capital. Polls show that many Americans defend that action.
The Violence Against Women Act is three years past due for re-authorization. This law would support the rights and welfare of women and help victims of domestic and sexual violence. The Senate has failed to support it.
So I ask, what do Americans really care about?
MIKE WOODS
Champaign