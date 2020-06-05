What D-Day means to me
On June 6, 1944, I
was a 10-year-old student at South Side Grade School. We had been at war since Dec. 7, 1941. My school and every other school in the U.S. had supported the war effort with paper drives and metal drives. The playgrounds of the schools were piled high with what the students had collected. My mother took more rationing coupons with her to the store than money. Some food, tires and gasoline were in tight supply.
Victory gardens flourished in many vacant lots. We built more ships, planes and tanks than the Axis powers, and on June 6 72 years ago, we landed in Normandy, France, and attacked fortress Europe.
When you are a 10-year-old boy, an 18-year-old is a man. For the next year and a half, those 18-year-olds fought and died to rid Europe of the Nazi threat. Over the succeeding 72 years, that age difference narrowed, and I knew and employed many of them. To this day, I am in awe of what they and the rest of America and its allies did. Every one of them who was in a combat unit was to be deployed to the Pacific theater for the invasion of Japan, and they knew it. Most historians agree that up to a million people, Japanese and American, would have perished had the invasion taken place. Thank you, Harry Truman.
To this day, some abroad and here in America call us imperialistic. I quote Colin Powell when he said “When we have sent our young men abroad to fight for freedom, we have asked for no more land than it takes to bury our dead.”
So this day, for me, is a day to be remembered with the same honor as Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor day. May God continue to bless America. May it continue to be the last great bastion of freedom in the world.
BERGEN PARKHILL
Champaign