What happened
to paperwork?
In May 2020, misdemeanor charges of Open Meetings Act violations were brought against five Piatt County board members by then-State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades and Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Dobson.
These charges alleged that the disconnection of a Piatt County Board online all for an executive session violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act. According to Rhoades and Dobson, there were several members of the public who allegedly contacted the state’s attorney’s office and reported that they were cut off from the conference call after waiting for the board to return from executive session or were unable to re-enter the meeting after the executive session.
Judge Karle Koritz ruled in July 2020 that Rhoades, now a circuit judge, had a conflict of interest when the criminal charges were filed against the board. He also chastised Rhoades for not asking the court to appoint a special prosecutor in the case prior to bringing criminal charges.
In December 2020, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case and dismissed the charges.
Now, responding to a Freedom of Information Act request, new Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry says her office does not have any documentation concerning members of the public contacting the Piatt County State’s Attorney’s Office about the conference call during the May 2020 county board meeting.
Case details are available on Judici or can be obtained by contacting the Piatt County circuit clerk.
RAY SPENCER
White Heath