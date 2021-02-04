What happened
to tax checks?
On May 29, 2020, I placed checks to pay property taxes in the designated drop box in front of the Brookens Center, Champaign County’s administrative center.
By late October, the checks had not been cashed. So on Oct. 29, I went to the county treasurer’s office and paid all the taxes with another check.
Today, Jan. 26, 2021, I received in the mail from the treasurer’s office the May 29 checks back, uncashed.
One wonders where the checks were hiding for seven months.
MICHAEL FUERST
Urbana