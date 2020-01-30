Various celebrations have been held locally and across the country to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy.
People have spoken about Dr. King’s message of nonviolent protest and the need to fight peacefully for equal rights for all.
Yet many who appear to staunchly believe in equal rights for all also actively advocate abortion, denying equal rights to the most defenseless among us.
American Civil Liberties Union representatives recently wrote advocating for “informed and humane health care” if it applies to health care for transgender prisoners in Illinois prisons. But the ACLU also advocates abortion on demand.
How can informed and humane health care be “the type of care to which we are all entitled” and the type of care to which thousands of babies are denied daily?
Other letter writers find fault with President Trump for “not treating others decently.”
How is terminating pre-born babies’ lives throughout all nine months of pregnancy treating them decently?
Dr. King said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Abortion is the epitome of injustice. Dr. King’s niece, Dr. Alveda King, someone who suffered with having chosen to abort her own children in the past, clearly understands this threat as she now advocates for an end to abortion. Bernice King, Dr. Martin Luther King’s youngest child, said “life begins in a woman’s womb.”
Legalized abortion has resulted in 60 million babies killed. We need to recognize the humanity of the pre-born and fight for their rights if we truly want equal rights for all.
RENÉE MULLEN
Champaign