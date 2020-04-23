No cash accepted.
Who’d have thought this would have happened? I thought we were coping with the restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic, but when I went to the local store on a recent morning, I was informed it would not accept U.S. currency for payment.
Isn’t cash legal tender for the United States? Aren’t people correct to expect that U.S. currency will be accepted by businesses?
As far as I know, for the hundreds of years cash has been used in the United States, people have not expected it to be clean.
They washed their hands afterward if it bothered them or used credit. I was told by the retailer that I should have checked this policy online or read it in the somewhat small print on the door.
This seems like a really crazy (illegal?) policy.
ELAINE LUTZ
Champaign