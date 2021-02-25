What should
we do now?
Our country is going through some troubling times right now with a lot of questions as how to get back on track. Here is what our federal government should do to accomplish that:
1) Secure the borders. If you want to be a citizen of this country, fine, but do it legally. Also, make English our national language, and you must learn it to become a citizen.
2) Reinstate the Keystone XL pipeline. Yes, we need to lower fossil-fuel use, but it will take time. In the meantime, give the thousands of jobs back to those workers who lost them. This will help our economy while keeping our country energy independent and fuel prices low.
3) Term limits. Drain the swamp. We don’t need career politicians.
4) Get the government out of businesses that should be in the private sector — health care and the post office being the top two. Obamacare has skyrocketed health care costs, and the post office loses billions of dollars each year.
5) Balance the budget.
6) Simplify the tax code. Make a flat tax. The more you make, the more taxes you pay. Eliminate loopholes and deductions.
7) In-person voting only and voter ID. No early or voting by mail. Raise the voting age back to 21 (or even higher). Voters need to live a few years in the real world. Only the military should be allowed to vote by mail.
There is much more that needs to be done, but in my opinion, these are the main issues.
JOE LANDECK
Villa Grove