Trumpers; I’m amazed that President Trump’s ratings are so high after all we’ve been through with him in control. Especially this year. Let’s go back to May of 2018 when his biodefense preparedness head adviser told our president our biggest health threat is exactly what has happened and still is. Trump states he inherited a screwed up health department. When in fact he, Trump, dismantled our National Security Council’s Global Health office. I guess once again he knows more than anyone about everything. He was warned in January what was coming. And this is in his own words. On Jan. 22, “We have it totally under control. It’s going to be fine.” On Feb. 27, “It’s like a miracle, it will disappear!” On March 6, “Anybody that wants a test can get it!” On March 13, when asked about the dismantling of that office, his answer, “No, I don’t take responsibility at all!” So who did it? You’re our president, our leader! So here we find ourselves totally unprepared, and it’s obvious to most of us. Our hospitals will be overwhelmed soon. We still don’t have enough testing kits. We still don’t have enough masks. We still don’t have enough ventilators. Yes, Mr. President, the state of New York alone will probably need 30,000 ventilators. Let Republican governors keep beaches open because it’s all about the economy. Like our president, instead of solving the problems, it’s lying about drugs. And get the economy going no matter what. Lives matter, sir!
STEPHEN WITT
Mahomet