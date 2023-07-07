What was point of Rantoul protest?
I read about the peaceful protest march in Rantoul over the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old by police.
I acknowledge and respect the protesters’ peaceful display, but what’s their point?
They are striking back at police for defending themselves by shooting someone who was going to shoot at them. Are officers just to stand there and get shot?
The crisis counselors have a great challenge before them.
This protest mindset that it’s OK to point a gun at police and not expect officers to defend themselves is terribly flawed. The kids need to understand this is not a video game. This is real life.
I don’t see young protesters when Black-on-Black shootings happen.
I don’t see them calling for the heads of shooters who shot someone these protesters may have known.
Here is their problem. They either are not looking at the real issue or they are afraid to do so.
They need to correct this attitude that it’s everyone else’s fault. Do not support illegal shootings. Help authorities keep their community safe, fun and clean.
If they have a beef, get the knuckles out. Anything else is cowardly and disrespectful.
BARNEY BRYSON
Urbana