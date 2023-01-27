What we see is the issue
“It’s not what you look at that matters; it’s what you see.” How could this statement ring true about art? Ah, but I have found that it does, and exposing the truth of that statement is one of Illinois’ very own innovators in the arts, Sarah Marjanovic, a Champaign resident.
Presently, we find her occupying a significant position in the realm of abstract art.
During the Arts North International 28 art exhibition at Minnesota’s Hopkins Center for the Arts, juror Tracy Krumm commented, “The imagery feels really fresh; it feels innovative. It feels like I’m not sure if I am looking at the earth, if I am looking at outer space, if I am looking down or ...”
This followed an announcement that Marjanovic’s piece, titled “Strata,” had been selected as first place in mixed media.
Juror Michelle Westmark Wingard suggested, “When you see this in person, you really are unpacking all the different layers of thread and mark-making ... you keep looking and finding new things.”
“It looks sort of accidental but feels intentional and organized after you’ve looked at it awhile. Beautiful!” said juror Jim Burbee.
So if it is not what you look at that matters, in what way does the skill of the artist enter? The trick lies in allowing the viewer to see. In that, Marjanovic succeeds, but it is no trick; rather, artistic skill. She strives to encourage us to see and interpret in our own ways. I love that her art celebrates differences.
PATTY GILLESPIE
Newton