What wildlife are ‘sensitive’?
There are signs posted at the entrance to inner trails at Meadowbrook Park stating that dogs, even when leashed, are not allowed to walk there due to the protection of “sensitive wildlife.”
Are there protected endangered species or delicate flora and fauna along those trodden paths? Basically, it appears that deer and an abundance of rabbits are the prevalent occupants since the beavers are gone.
Yes, there are various forms of wildlife at Meadowbrook Park, but what is so “sensitive” that it’s threatened by a leashed dog? The park district needs to be more informative.
PATRICIA VILCHIS
Urbana