Letter to the Editor | What's cost of Jan. 6 riot? Aug 29, 2021

What's cost of Jan. 6 riot?

What is the estimated cost of the damage done in and around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

Who are the courts going to hold responsible for repaying that debt?

JAMES ROGERS
Urbana