What’s deal at CU kids event?
Indoctrination is running rampant in our community, and I fear for our children.
I recently attended CU Days with my children to help them stock up on school supplies and goodies from all the attendees. But I was shocked to see LGBTQ groups giving out materials and coaxing our children with stickers and games.
Is sin on our children’s school-supply list? I don’t think so.
I don’t understand why we have groups like these parading their lifestyles out in front of our children at community-sponsored events, especially long-standing, respectable events like CU Days. These organizations are just trying to latch on to our kids with their agenda and teach them things contrary to what is normal.
I find it deeply concerning that these groups in our community seek to entice children with flashy colors and stickers with symbols and ideas they are too young to know about.
More and more we hear in the news about kids being taught gender ideology, and it is happening right here in our backyard without ever being addressed. For some reason, it seems to be welcomed into our community events and our schools.
Even churches have flags flying outside pushing this agenda! When did we stray so far from the Lord that our churches aren’t even sacred anymore?
We need more God-fearing, upstanding, Bible-following churches in our community to stand up to this menace as our leaders and elected officials here in Illinois are letting it run rampant!
DANIELLE PETERSON
Champaign