What’s family’s view of shooting?
I’m writing in response to The News-Gazette’s Feb. 18 headline article about the Rantoul Police Department’s killing of Azaan Lee.
It seems to me that the article conveys the police’s side of the story. Granted, the story is about the police report. However, the article provides neither quotations nor information from Lee’s family nor eyewitnesses about his death, which apparently challenge the police’s account of Mr. Lee’s death. The article takes the police at their word.
More broadly, the article and The N-G’s coverage of Mr. Lee’s death ignores the larger issue: The police killed a young African American man, the state justified it, and another African American family and community are left grieving.
It remains unclear if Lee was actually involved in a case involving a stolen car. Even if he was, it seems ridiculous that someone lost his life over a property issue. Wealthy White people commit crimes everyday, but their communities are neither targeted nor over-policed.
I hope The News-Gazette will tell the story of Mr. Lee’s death from the side of his family, loved ones and community. Perhaps then we’ll get a more nuanced picture of what really happened and how the police deal with communities of color.
ERIK S. McDUFFIE
Urbana