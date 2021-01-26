Letter to the Editor | What's happening in Ford County? Jan 26, 2021 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What’s happening in Ford County?Why is it that Champaign County is vaccinating those 65 and older when Ford County can’t get enough vaccines to vaccinate people ages 70-plus? Is it a political issue?NORMAND ROSSPaxton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Latest News Vermilion County Health Department administrator started at bottom Ballot breakdown | Welcome back, Florida State 1 dead, at least 17 injured after tornado rips Alabama town Coronavirus response | Some teachers in Champaign County up next for vaccine Angry farmers storm India's Red Fort in huge tractor rally Breaking down the Big Ten Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel Coronavirus response | With new variant, Killeen says UI 'will have to up our game' The Latest: France returns to 3 weeks between virus shots Ballot breakdown | Louisville, N.C. State holding steady — barely Nye provides spark, but Illini’s struggles continue in Big Ten play Coronavirus response | Area libraries reopening their doors Most Popular Articles ArticlesFor Deon Thomas, 'it's never too late'Coronavirus response | Order up: Mahomet's Hen House ready to serve againGibson City man killed in head-on crash in rural Champaign CountyTom's #Mailbag, Jan. 22, 2021Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dosunmu and the draftA Life Remembered | Longtime florist loved life, her communityAsmussen | The high price of doing businessPolice seek suspects after man found shot in back in west ChampaignCoronavirus response | Region 6 advances to less-restrictive Phase 4Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bracketology update Twitter News