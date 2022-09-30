What’s lesson from big game?
I was shocked — but not surprised — by the Champaign City Council’s and Unit 4 school board’s decision to allow a varsity football game to be played at McKinley Field.
What began as an effort by parents and coaches to provide a unique experience for their children and students has come true. But at what cost?
At first, given the football players involved, I thought it could be a good lesson in citizen democracy for the students. But what is the lesson learned?
Did this idea originate in/from the neighborhood involved? Is there overwhelming support there? We haven’t even finished the school upgrades that these citizens supported, with one important caveat.
Of particular interest are the supportive signs I see in other parts of our city. So, what if the game was going to be played at St. Matthew’s or on the properties of Lincolnshire or Champaign country clubs? Are we still all in?
I would hope an equal amount of energy on the part of Unit 4 staffers would be directed toward obtaining ample school supplies for all students or addressing lagging test scores for the growing population of students of poverty in our schools.
CHARLES V. EVANS
Champaign