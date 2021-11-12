What’s next on fear agenda?
The times, they are a-changing.
It’s like what songwriter Bob Dylan said with people’s viewpoints on the whole COVID-19 fear-mongering losing steam. But there is a always a new fear agenda to take its place — like “climate change.”
Maybe the government will come out with a new gimmick to take more of our freedoms and make people pay more taxes. Maybe face diapers will be replaced by “climate helmets” that could change colors and scream, “It’s going to rain; run for your lives.”
Anyone who wants to invest in this product should send cash to me, and I will start working on this great idea to save the planet.
RAY MILLIGAN
Champaign