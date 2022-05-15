We may never know fully why Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. It is still important to clear the underbrush of disinformation about his motivation to prepare for the post-Ukraine period, however the war turns out.
Prominent among dangerously misleading claims is that NATO expansion triggered Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: “NATO made me do it, and it was legitimate to use force to ensure Russian security.”
Can one plausibly and credibly argue that, if NATO had not expanded, Putin’s invasions and land grabs would have not have occurred — Georgia (2008), Crimea (2014) and Ukraine (2014-present in the Donbas and the 2022 invasion of Ukraine)? Also note the continued Russian occupation of Moldova.
A moribund NATO before this year’s invasion was no threat to Putin. The principal threat to Putin’s power is the existence of democracies, resting on the consent of the governed through free and fair elections.
These prosperous societies are also a constant reminder and condemnation of Putin’s kleptocracy and the corruption at its core.
Putin’s violation of the sovereignty of Ukraine, his attempt to overthrow its democratically elected government, the wanton killing of Ukrainians — the old, the infirm, women and children — and the deliberate destruction of Ukrainian cities has galvanized the democracies to undo his aggression.
Alarmed by the carnage, Sweden and Finland, neutral throughout the Cold War, now seek to join NATO.
What is clear is that the democracies must hang together or, most assuredly, they will hang separately.
EDWARD KOLODZIEG
Champaign