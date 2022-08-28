What’s reason for despair?
Two items in today’s news seem ominously connected — the Little League World Series and the 2022 World Happiness Report.
Regarding Little League, its official pledge was written in 1954 by its first president: “I trust in God; I love my country and I will respect its laws; I will play fair, and strive to win, but win or lose, I will do my best.”
In keeping with the current zeitgeist, a number of Little League teams have now eliminated any reference to God.
And with regard to the latest World Happiness Report, Canada has fallen to a new low at No. 15, followed by the United States and Britain at No. 16 and No. 17, respectively.
Is there a connection between a country’s relentless rejection of God and its “happiness” quotient? Could be. Many desperate people have no perceived meaning or purpose in their life, and experts say hopelessness and depression are leading factors in suicide.
It seems the experts don’t realize there’s a tried-and-true antidote to despair, an antidote once taught to most every child in America. It’s found in the very first question of the Westminster Shorter Catechism of 1648:
Question One: “What is the chief end of man? Man’s chief end is (a) to glorify God and (b) to enjoy Him forever. References: (a) Psalm 86:9; Isaiah 60:21; Romans 11:36; 1 Corinthians 6:20; 10:31; (b) Psalm 16:5-11, 144:15; Isiah 12:2; Luke 2:10; Philippians 4:4.
Praise God. He’s promised to wipe away the tears of those who trust him.
DON EARLY
Rantoul