What’s up with commodities?
In the past history of investments, commodities were often a hedge to market manipulations.
If the market fell, precious metals would usually rise and vice versa.
But during the current administration, there seems to be a trend that is out of line with that norm.
It seems that when a spending bill is passed for something else, the market and commodities rise, and shortly thereafter, the larger-than-usual gain evaporates in the following days as fast as it appeared.
It looks to me
more like the shares are being pumped up and others are then allowed to withdraw the increases in all sectors in unison.
It just looks fishy to me.
Is this a possibility?
STEVE MERKEL
Champaign