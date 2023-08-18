What’s with flag business?
I see that there is a move by a state legislator and others to change the design of the state flag.
Given all the issues that need attention in Springfield, this seems to be a needless pursuit of time and energy of our elected officials.
When was the last time that anyone you know even know what the state flag looks like?
This is just another idiotic waste of state officials time.
There is nothing wrong — and no changes needed — to our state flag!
May it proudly fly in the future as it has to date.
ROD FLETCHER
Urbana