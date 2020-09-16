What’s with payment woes?
Several years ago, I signed up to have my real-estate taxes automatically withdrawn by the Champaign County Treasurer’s Office.
A few years ago, the office had problems in making the withdrawal. I went in to the office and, I thought, got matters straightened out. Now I notice that there was no withdrawal from the bank for my Sept. 1 payment. I checked the treasurer’s site online, and it says my payment is past due.
I have not received any notice that withdrawals will be delayed. I certainly do not want to be charged a late-payment fee for something the treasurer’s office has failed to do.
ROBERT WENGERT
Champaign