What’s wrong with citing facts?
Inga Karliner recently asked in a letter how politicians benefit from COVID-19 regulations.
It’s very simple — they are the politically safe option. If a politician locks a city down, he can say “we are doing all we can” and be absolved from any blame for deaths that happen.
They will never be held accountable for the loss of businesses, decreases in quality of education of students and high rates of mental illness, including depression and suicide.
They will simply say “we had to because of COVID-19,” and most of the media will give them a pass.
Karliner contended that it is callous to say the virus has a 99 percent survival rate when there are “250,000 victims of the virus in the U.S., and to their families. That includes 70 in Champaign County.”
However, a 99 percent survival rate is the truth. Some may feel it’s callous to say, but it is the statistical scientific truth. Why should people ignore this detail?
Stating this fact does not mean one is ignoring the deaths that have happened. Shouldn’t we take this into account when discussing and crafting policy?
In addition, many reports have shown that a lot of deaths attributed to COVID-19 were not from the virus but simply people who had COVID-19.
SULUAP RICE
Champaign