What’s wrong with real debate?
Some people in the world just cannot handle free speech. At Harvard and other places, petitions are being circulated to ban Trump administration officials from teaching, speaking or even attending their college or university.
What are they afraid of?
If they are so brilliant, they should be able to refute ideas they do not agree with. They should welcome the opportunity to showcase that their ideas are more compelling. Instead, they seem afraid and play the cancel card.
They show their insecurity by stomping their little feet. They remain intellectual cowards who demonstrate their ideas cannot be defended.
DAVID MARRONE
Urbana