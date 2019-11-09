More than 11,000 scientists from around the world have declared that our Earth is experiencing a climate emergency. If you are thinking of building or buying a new home, you have a responsibility to be sure you are not adding to the problem of greenhouse gas emissions with your new home.
Every building built should be sited with an understanding of how the environment will affect the energy use of that building. Your new home, of any size or style, can be built better by observing certain principles that have long been known in the building world, but have been discarded in favor of cheaper and easier.
Please visit the Net-Zero-Energy Demonstration Model Home at Brickhouses Road in rural Urbana for an education in how to build a better, more comfortable home, with a tiny carbon footprint.
The home you will build will likely be using energy for well over 100 years. We owe it to ourselves and our future generations to do better. The most interesting thing is that a house built to be near carbon free will save you money over a conventionally built house in the long run, it just may cost a bit more in the beginning — but well worth it. Commit to sustainability. Visit Brickhouses Road most Sunday afternoons to learn more.
DEBBIE INSANA
Urbana