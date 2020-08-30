When dreams become nightmares
In 1980, a “MASH” TV episode entitled “Dreams” was aired. The storyline: After many sleepless days and nights in surgery, each of the characters dozes into a fatigue-induced slumber.
Each experiences their own dream, which then becomes their own nightmare.
The ever-pompous, ever-bellicose Dr. Charles Emerson Winchester III’s dream begins with him making a theatrical entrance into the surgical tent. Rather than wearing a mask and gown, he’s dressed in top hat and tails. To the oohs and aahs of his adoring staff, he performs magic tricks, first producing a baton out of thin air, then a bouquet from his linen gloves. The staff applauds and eagerly gives him money and jewelry.
A gurney carrying a wounded soldier covered by a bloody sheet is wheeled in. He can’t speak, but his eyes cry for help. Winchester pulls silk scarves from his mouth and the staff applauds enthusiastically.
The soldier still suffers. Winchester performs a card trick. The soldier still suffers. Realizing this hocus pocus provides no relief to the soldier’s agony, the staff becomes disillusioned; they stop applauding and they look away.
Winchester performs several more tricks. The soldier still suffers. Sweating profusely, Winchester’s final act of desperation is a clumsy tap dance while waving sparklers. The soldier, now silent and motionless, is wheeled out.
Sound familiar? Who would have thought this episode, aired 40 years ago, foretells America’s current COVID-19 crisis and abysmal failure of our federal government to relieve suffering.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign