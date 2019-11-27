Some thoughts on recent events.
Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment should be proof enough that there is corruption at the highest levels of Israel’s government. Will Trump now withhold security assistance to Israel, too, or does he just withhold assistance to countries that he wants “favors” from?
Due to the release of hundreds of emails confirming that Stephen Miller is a white supremacist, Jewish groups have demanded that he resign from the White House. There’s one easy way to get what they want. Simply tell the Republicans they won’t fund any Republican re-election campaigns, and he’ll be gone lickity-split.
I was watching a clip of a Trump rally recently, and every so often the audience erupted in what can best be described as a collective orgasm. These rallies must be exhausting. Cigarette, anyone?
Some say attendees drank the Kool-Aid, others say it’s a cult. I say it’s both. Whatever it is, it’s frighteningly similar to videos of former foreign dictators’ rallies. When will Trump be demanding a “Sieg Heil!” from his devoted audience? Some of his party members already do that.
Trump’s recent wooing of Senate Republicans with stays at Camp David is analogous to criminals bribing and conspiring with jurors before their trial. Do you think a judge would find that acceptable? Equal justice for all?
And finally, here’s a suggestion for a Democratic slogan for the next presidential candidate: Immigrants Made America Great!
ROBERT NEMETH
Sadorus