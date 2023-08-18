Where are ethics standards?
It appears that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is the perfect judge for this time in American history. The seemingly endless revelations of greed and ethical ambivalence aided by Thomas’ cadre of benefactors is both disturbing and sad.
Where are the code-of-conduct guardrails for the high court? Where are the other justices? Why are they not proposing and presenting an ethics structure to reign in the runaway corruption?
Is there a black-robed code of silence instead of a code of conduct? Or are they all on the grift?
Congress does have the option to investigate and impeach a supreme court justice. Or, as a judge in an era of the endless grift, is Thomas beyond judgment?
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign