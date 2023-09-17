Where is news on Hunter Biden?
Admittedly, I only get the Thursday-Sunday paper, but I have yet to see any coverage in the Nation/World section of The News-Gazette about the Biden family corruption investigation going on in the House Oversight Committee.
From the committee website, I see the Bidens set up 20-plus shell companies to launder $20 plus million in grift from countries like Ukraine, Russia, China and Romania.
The committee discovered President Joe Biden’s grandchild received almost $1 million.
Hunter Biden, who is the conduit of selling access to his father, the president, along with Joe Biden’s brother, James, has admitted that the “laptop from hell” is, in fact, his laptop.
Rumors from the Hill say the total take is now over $50 million.
I am OK that The News-Gazette leans left, but I am not OK that the editors are ignoring critical news about the current president, including his cognitive issues and the sweetheart “slap on the wrist” deal the U.S. Department of Justice was going to give Hunter Biden on tax-evasion and gun charges.
An honest judge smelled a rat and would not accept the plea deal.
As Joe Biden himself always says: “Come on, man.”
Do the right thing and start publishing some non-Trump articles. Who knows, maybe subscriptions will increase.
BRUCE POVALISH
Champaign